The year is 1857.

Charles Dickens had invited Hans Christian Andersen to come and stay with him ten years previously.

Andersen, known for his spontaneity, suddenly turns up on his doorstep almost without warning and a very poor grasp of the English language.

The stage is set for a whole string of monumental gaffs, misunderstandings and odd adventures. The man who came to visit for a few days finally left for Denmark after six weeks leaving in his wake a family divided and nervous breakdowns on both sides.

Andersen coined the phrase ’To travel is to live.’

Dickens might have been inspired by his visit to write his famous line ’It was the best of times, it was the worst of times’.

Script – Barry Mckenna and Peter Holst-Beck

Director – Barry Mckenna

Cast – Ian Burns, Peter Holst-Beck & Andrew Jeffers

Krudttønden, Feb. 19 – March 21 2020, Mon – Fri 8pm, Sat. 5pm